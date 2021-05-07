KBC Group NV Buys 2,930 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,069,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 583,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.62.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,054 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.76, for a total value of $3,280,385.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,545 shares of company stock valued at $269,090,836. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $263.45 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

