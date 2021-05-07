KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

