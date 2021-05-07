KBC Group NV Sells 2,049 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

