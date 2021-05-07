Kcash (KCASH) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $3.39 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kcash has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.
About Kcash
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.