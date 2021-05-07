Kebab Token (KEBAB) Price Reaches $1.83 on Top Exchanges

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $30,612.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kebab Token has traded down 53.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00262073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01120023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.37 or 0.00752100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,766.18 or 0.99201583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kebab Token

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

