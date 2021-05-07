Keep3rV1 Achieves Market Cap of $58.53 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $58.53 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $292.65 or 0.00508467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00086978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.61 or 0.00784644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.07 or 0.08895756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

