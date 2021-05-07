Keith O’rear Sells 15,745 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 5,424,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

