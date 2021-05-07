Keith W. Pfeil Sells 5,021 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GMED stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 619,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,836. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

