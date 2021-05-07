Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.33.

KEL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.97. 248,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,723. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$560.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

