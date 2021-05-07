Ken Bakshi Sells 5,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE INT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 282,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

