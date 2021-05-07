Ken Bakshi Sells 5,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE INT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 282,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
About World Fuel Services
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.
