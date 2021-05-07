Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of KROS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. 129,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,421. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,663.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

