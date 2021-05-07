KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.32. 4,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,522. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.