KeyCorp Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $34.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIAC. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $1,432,855,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

