KeyCorp Weighs in on Federal Signal Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE FSS opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.