KeyCorp’s (KEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

