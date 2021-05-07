Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

