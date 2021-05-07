Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $168.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.01. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $127.14 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

