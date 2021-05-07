KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin Sells 12,546 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Sorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00.

NYSE:KKR traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,010. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Ossiam raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

