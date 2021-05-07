KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/27/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.50.

4/26/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/21/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/20/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. 7,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,986. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

