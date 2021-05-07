KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLAC stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,769. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $158.89 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

