Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 12,865 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 150,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 93,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

