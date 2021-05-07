Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 85,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

