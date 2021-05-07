Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.47.

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $237.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.