Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

