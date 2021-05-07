Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

