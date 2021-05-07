Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,635 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

