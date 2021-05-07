Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 438 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,436.9% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after buying an additional 336,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $375.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.04 and its 200 day moving average is $346.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

