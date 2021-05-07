KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KONE Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 18,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

