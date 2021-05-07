Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.56 and last traded at $63.94. Approximately 4,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 470,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

