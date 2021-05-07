Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.600 EPS.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 192,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

