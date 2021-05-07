Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.600 EPS.
Shares of Koppers stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 192,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.
In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
