Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Up to $34.99

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $37.89. Koppers shares last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $793.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Koppers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Koppers by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Koppers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

