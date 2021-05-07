Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Up to $34.99

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $37.89. Koppers shares last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $793.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.13.
In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Koppers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Koppers by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Koppers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
