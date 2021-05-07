Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.56

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.97. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 152,436 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 218.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

