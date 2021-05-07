Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.49. 5,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 181,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,367,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

