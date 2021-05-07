Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $436.42 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $436.42 or 0.00757763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.70 billion and $255.64 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00261905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01101520 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,705.17 or 1.00194704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

