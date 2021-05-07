Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $788.55 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $788.55 million and $232.94 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00006709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00083221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00789391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,089.41 or 0.08878173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal Legacy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal Legacy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network Crystal Legacy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

