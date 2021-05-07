L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Raised by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $217.63. 7,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,315. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day moving average of $190.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

