L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,315. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.31. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.