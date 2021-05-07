Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.71.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 269,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,462. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$44.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.37.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.