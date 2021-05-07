Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.71.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 269,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,462. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$44.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.37.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

