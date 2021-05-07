Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

