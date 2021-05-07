Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) General Counsel Sells $29,305.92 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $29,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEMKT:LSF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,292.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Laird Superfood stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.07% of Laird Superfood worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.