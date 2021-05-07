Lakeland Industries (LAKE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Lakeland Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lakeland Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

4/16/2021 – Lakeland Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Lakeland Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $45.00.

Shares of LAKE stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.83. 99,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,640. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Lakeland Industries Inc alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.