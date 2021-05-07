Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lamar Advertising traded as high as $103.68 and last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.

LAMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.