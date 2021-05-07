Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0785

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $116.12 million and $16.83 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00781031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00102297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.00 or 0.08860556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

