Landbox Achieves Market Cap of $10.95 Million (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $452,459.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.