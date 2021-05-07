Landbox Reaches Market Cap of $11.24 Million (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Landbox has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $665,530.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00263437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.57 or 0.01108747 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.00764645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.48 or 1.00110412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

