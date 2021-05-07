Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.61

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.61 and traded as high as $31.45. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 37,754 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

