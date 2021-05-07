Lendefi (LDFI) Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Lendefi has a market cap of $2.01 million and $6,893.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.01123471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.53 or 0.00750358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.22 or 1.00106977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,166 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.