Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $960,280.17 and $1,313.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00775001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,093.52 or 0.08871629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046607 BTC.

About Lendingblock

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

