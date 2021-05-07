Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 52-Week High at $348.55

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $348.55 and last traded at $348.55, with a volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average of $294.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at $24,236,619.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,153 shares of company stock worth $7,972,536 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Lennox International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

