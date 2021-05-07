Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.46

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 3055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.